Plein air artists paint the town in Laguna Beach competition

Whether they see palm trees swaying in the ocean breeze or volleyball players caught up in a game near the lifeguard tower on Main Beach, artists in the 19th annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational will capture seaside scenes on their canvases over the next week, starting Saturday.

The nine-day invitational will bring 35 open-air painters from across the country to compete for prizes as they paint the town.

Painting demonstrations, Plein Talk conversations and other educational activities will also be offered.

The event will feature a Collectors Gala from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Guests will have a chance to view and buy artworks produced during the week.

The artists chosen for prizes will be announced during the gala.

The nine days of plein air festivities will end with a free art show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Tivoli Too for the artists to meet the public and provide painting demonstrations.

Proceeds from the art sales will benefit the nonprofit Laguna Plein Air Painters Assn.

For Collectors Gala tickets, visit lagunapleinair.org/2017-events.

