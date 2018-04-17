DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Former 'Real Housewives' star Gretchen Rossi helps Estancia High School girls pick free prom dresses

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 17, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Former 'Real Housewives' star Gretchen Rossi helps Estancia High School girls pick free prom dresses
Gretchen Rossi, formerly of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," helps Leslie Reyes, 16, find a prom dress at Girls Inc. of Orange County in Costa Mesa on Monday. Estancia High School girls got free prom dresses from Speechless. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Girls Inc. of Orange County welcomed 30 girls from Estancia High School to the nonprofit's Costa Mesa headquarters Monday afternoon to "Pick Your Prom Dress," a workshop intended to help teenagers develop a positive body image while getting a free prom dress and the chance to meet Gretchen Rossi, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Rossi helped put the girls in dresses provided by the prom collection of Los Angeles-based Speechless.

Advertisement
Gretchen Rossi helps Estancia High School student Jasmine Wilson, 17, find a prom dress at the Girls Inc. of Orange County headquarters in Costa Mesa on Monday.
Gretchen Rossi helps Estancia High School student Jasmine Wilson, 17, find a prom dress at the Girls Inc. of Orange County headquarters in Costa Mesa on Monday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Girls Inc. of Orange County has served more than 4,000 girls in kindergarten through high school over more than 60 years, the group says. It provides programming focusing on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, financial literacy, body image, healthy relationships and college and career readiness.

Gina Gonzalez, 17, gets makeup applied during Monday's "Pick Your Prom Dress" event at Girls Inc. of Orange County in Costa Mesa.
Gina Gonzalez, 17, gets makeup applied during Monday's "Pick Your Prom Dress" event at Girls Inc. of Orange County in Costa Mesa. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
Advertisement
Advertisement