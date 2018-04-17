Former 'Real Housewives' star Gretchen Rossi helps Estancia High School girls pick free prom dresses

Girls Inc. of Orange County welcomed 30 girls from Estancia High School to the nonprofit's Costa Mesa headquarters Monday afternoon to "Pick Your Prom Dress," a workshop intended to help teenagers develop a positive body image while getting a free prom dress and the chance to meet Gretchen Rossi, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."
Rossi helped put the girls in dresses provided by the prom collection of Los Angeles-based Speechless.
Girls Inc. of Orange County has served more than 4,000 girls in kindergarten through high school over more than 60 years, the group says. It provides programming focusing on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, financial literacy, body image, healthy relationships and college and career readiness.