South Coast Plaza opens 4-day spring garden show

Home and garden enthusiasts looking for inspiration can visit the 29th annual Southern California Spring Garden Show through Sunday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.
The show, "At Home in the Garden," which opened Thursday, spotlights 10 garden vignettes featuring South Coast Plaza home stores Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, CB2, Sur La Table, Z Gallerie and West Elm.
More than 60 complimentary seminars will be provided on topics including orchid repotting and mounting, graywater irrigation and native plant landscaping. More than 50 vendors will offer plants and flowers.
Children can join activities including storytelling, balloon art, arts and crafts and shows featuring animals, worms and insects.
The event also will feature an oversized botanical centerpiece created by Fiesta Floats that provides a glimpse of how plant parts can be used for a float.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at South Coast Plaza's Crate & Barrel/Macy's Home Store wing at 3333 Bear St.
Admission is free. For more information, call (800) 782-8888 or visit southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow.