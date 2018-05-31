Irvine Barclay Theatre's 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series will add an international spark

The Irvine Barclay Theatre is looking to shake things up and add an international flair with its 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series, which starts Sept. 28 and continues through May 22.
The series will kick off Sept. 28 with New York City-based Jessica Lang Dance presenting “That Thing Called Love.” The company blends design elements with classical ballet vocabulary, producing emotional contemporary works. “That Thing Called Love” will celebrate the music and artistry of iconic singer Tony Bennett.
On Oct. 24, the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company from Israel will perform “Horses in the Sky.” Artistic director Rami Be’er will craft choreography that has put the company on the map both in Israel and abroad.
The legendary Martha Graham Dance Company will present “The Eve Project” on Feb. 27. Founded in 1926, the New York-based company is the oldest in the United States, and is a world leader in contemporary dance.
On March 20, the Malpaso Dance Company from Cuba will perform a mixed repertoire that represents Cuban life and its rich dance tradition.
“I love the energy of Cuban [dance] companies,” said Jerry Mandel, president of the Irvine Barclay Theatre. “They dance their hearts out, even when they have no resources. They have so much energy, and we don’t get a chance to [present] them that often.”
Finally, Orange County’s own Backhausdance will present new works on May 22. Company founder and artistic director Jennifer Backhaus will premiere a brand new work, Dwight Rhoden of New York’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet will present a piece, and Israeli dancer and choreographer Ido Tadmor will offer a new performance. Tadmor is also a presidential fellow at Chapman University.
“I’m committed to try to help local companies develop,” Mandel said about Backhausdance and its performance at the Barclay next year. “This company has really come along. They’re a good company, and I think it’s important for us to help grow companies as well.”
Backhaus, who lives in Newport Beach, founded Backhausdance 15 years ago as one of the few fully professional modern dance companies in Orange County. She said it’s “really exciting” to be an official part of the Barclay’s contemporary dance series. In previous years, the company’s performance was an add-on to the main dance series, she said.
“We’ve been building this relationship with the Barclay for a few years,” Backhaus said. “We can’t do it alone. That’s why I’m really thankful and grateful for seeing this and for the investment in local work.”
Subscriptions to the Contemporary Dance Series are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale later this year.
If You Go
What: Irvine Barclay Theater’s 2018-19 Contemporary Dance Series
When: Sept. 28-May 22; all performances are at 8 p.m.
Where: Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine
Cost: Subscriptions range from $224-$262; Gold Seat subscriptions are $540 and include private Gold Bar admission and post-performance receptions with select artists
Information: (949) 854-4646 or thebarclay.org