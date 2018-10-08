OC Market Place plans a craft beer festival and luau at the fairgrounds

Craft beer and roasted pig are on the menu for Orange County Eats: Luau and Craft Beer Festival at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The Oct. 21 event is part of the Orange County Market Place, an open-air market that runs weekends at the fairgrounds.
Most of the breweries taking part are local, including Towne Park Brewery in Anaheim, Chihuahua Brewing in Newport Beach, Left Coast Brewing in San Clemente, Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim, and Four Sons Brewing in Huntington Beach. Non-regional breweries include Kona Brewing.
“We want to highlight as much of Orange County as we can,” said Peyton Jeter, director of marketing and special events for the Orange County Market Place.
Admission is free if guests RSVP online. Admission is $2 at the gate.
A beer tasting lanyard costs $20 and includes 10 samples, a sampling cup and a pretzel necklace.
About 500 people are expected to attend.
The luau theme will feature leis for attendees and Hawaiian-themed food, including roasted pig, fruit smoothies and Dole Whip pineapple treats. Fruity beers, including Golden Road’s mango and pineapple brews, will stick with the tropical theme.
Attendees can play cornhole, beer pong and other games. L.A.vation, a U2 cover band, and DJ Eddey will perform.
The event is the first of its kind for the Orange County Market Place, but Jeter said they’re hoping to make Orange County Eats an annual event.
The craft beer would likely remain a constant, but the theme and associated food would change.
If You Go
What: Luau and Craft Beer Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Tickets: admission is free with a RSVP ticket at bit.ly/2Qs0IVk
Info: ocmarketplace.com/