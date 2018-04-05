O.C.-based vegan Mexican pop-ups are having a moment right now

Ruiz grew up with a vegan father, at a time when the benefits of plant-based diets were not as well known. Though she always ate meat, she decided to try a full vegan lifestyle after her daughter did at age 18, and soon discovered that so many Mexican dishes could easily be made without animal products. Her soft, lard-free tamales — stuffed with nopalitos in tomatillo sauce, mushrooms in chile guajillo, black bean and mole or various dessert fruits — never use mock meats and are sold at the Santa Ana Farmers Market on Sundays, in Alta Baja Market's refrigerated section and at vegan events across SoCal. instagram.com/laveganamexicana