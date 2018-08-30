Bonsai: Big expression in miniature at the Bower’s Museum

“Respect is probably at the most fundamental level of being able to do bonsai well,” said Ryan Neil, founder of Bonsai Mirai in St. Helens, Ore., a community of artists immersed in all aspects of the craft. “If you don’t respect the fact that life and death is a very real part of the creative process with bonsai …. if you don’t respect that line, [you] don’t have anything in the end except for a big dead tree.”