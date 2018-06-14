Mandolinist and radio host Chris Thile to perform at Musco Center

Since then, he released two solo bluegrass albums in his teens, joined the progressive bluegrass band Punch Brothers, and has recorded several albums solo and with other collaborators, including cellist Yo-Yo Ma. He has won four Grammy Awards for his recordings since 1997, as well as a MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the “genius grant.” With his impressive mandolin chops, Thile is known as an innovator in bluegrass, or as he calls it, “newgrass.”