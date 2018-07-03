Festival of Arts returns to Laguna Beach on Thursday

The 86th annual Festival of Arts — an outdoor exhibition of 140 Orange County artists — opens Thursday in Laguna Beach.
The fine arts show will include booths, live music and artwork from local students during its July 5 to Sept. 1 run.
Festival spokeswoman Sharbie Higuchi said about 215,000 people are expected to attend. That figure includes the Pageant of the Masters, a 90-minute show in which performers re-create pieces of art by posing to look like the subjects in the original works.
The festival will have several regular activities, including free art tours at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily as well as 11 a.m. Saturdays. Adult and teen art classes will take place at 5 p.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
There will also be special events like Family Art Day at noon July 8 and a runway fashion show at noon Aug. 19. The fashion show will display the work of festival artists created from reclaimed or recycled materials while the family art event will include a performance by Le PeTiT Cirque — the only all-kid aerial and circus arts show, an art exhibit treasure hunt, art projects and balloon art and printmaking.
There will be about 30 new artists this year and many others will return from past years.
Returning artist Patrick Whelan will exhibit his paintings for the fifth year. During a preview event on Monday, the Laguna Niguel resident’s booth was adorned with several newer works, including the “Ship of Life.” Whelan is displaying the piece for the first time in public at the festival.
The painting features a large wooden ship sailing through the cosmos, ferrying a number of passengers through starlit darkness. Whelan said many of the passengers are people he’s known through his life. There’s a guitar player, surfer and Michael Jackson, to whom Whelan sold several paintings. Gowned women stand atop the masts, holding lanterns to “light the way.”
Whelan said his art has evolved. His work was formerly satirical, but now he hopes to “celebrate life.”
Whelan declined to give his age, saying he’s “traveling through time.”
Jon Edward, 42, of Lake Forest is returning for his second year at the festival.
During the preview event, many of the pieces the sculptor exhibited were part of his “Man and Animal” series, which exemplifies how humans wrestle with balancing primal desires and spiritual convictions.
“My series is about grappling with inner demons,” Edward said. “Whether you are pulled by those fleshly desires or the spiritual, there is a balancing in life.”
His work, “Uprising,” features a large octopus grasping a floating ship. Edward said it’s meant to evoke that “underneath lies the monster.”
“The more we pollute our world, the more the monster grows, showing a recognized disconnect with our world unless we have forward thinking and action as a whole,” Edward wrote in a description next to the piece. “The division of the water line illustrates the perspective of most paying close attention to the surface, all the while missing the underlying, or deeper, larger picture.”
The Festival of Arts is part of a chain of summertime Laguna Beach art festivals. The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair end Sept. 2.
If You Go
What: Festival of Arts
Where: 650 Laguna Canyon Road
When: Noon to 11:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. weekends from July 5 to Sept. 1.
Highlights: The festival will offer several special events throughout its run, including Art and Story Time at 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tribute Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Art Talks and Tea at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Concerts on the Green will be held at 1 p.m. July 7, 14 and 21, and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 and Sept. 1. Pageant of the Masters is slated for 8:30 p.m. daily from July 7 through Sept. 1.
Tickets: General admission is $10 weekdays and $15 weekends; students and seniors are $7 weekdays and $11 weekends; children 6 to 12 are $5 daily; children 5 and under, active military and Laguna Beach residents are free.
Information: foapom.com