A little more conversation with Lebanese Elvis impersonator

“His songs, they were representing my emotions at every period I was going through,” he says. “If I listened to one of his love songs I would think about a girl at school I thought was pretty. And then a rock ’n’ roll song would come on and all of a sudden I don’t care about that girl. I’m a rebel. I’m just singing and rocking and rolling. And then when I was sad and lonely I would listen to Elvis gospel songs, and he would take me to other places.”