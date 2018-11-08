‘We all need to remember its message of new hope that’s worth celebrating’: Chapman University brings ‘Grinch Week’ to campus

Chapman University will answer that question with its campuswide Grinch Week that starts on Nov. 10 with an opening reception to the exhibition, “‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’: Chuck Jones and the Making of an Animated Classic,” at its Hilbert Museum of California Art in Orange. On Nov. 17 the museum, in conjunction with its Musco Center for the Arts, will co-present a screening and panel discussion of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”