HGTV star from Huntington Beach gears up for second season of ‘Hidden Potential’

Huntington Beach builder Jasmine Roth is on the hunt for 17 ho-hum houses to transform for Season 2 of her HGTV show “Hidden Potential.”
Filming starts Oct. 22 and will continue through the beginning of 2019. Roth’s mission: Customize 17 cookie-cutter houses for 17 episodes.
Homeowners must be willing to move out of their houses for six weeks and they must have “a realistic budget” set aside.
Roth is getting the word out on her Instagram, @jasminerothofficial, and so far about 150 homeowners have applied. But her casting director has not made any decisions yet and is hoping to see more submissions.
If you missed Season 1, by the way, Roth’s show is all about taking hum drum suburban houses and giving them a shot of character. Typically this includes a front exterior makeover. The ideal homeowner, Roth says, is “someone whose house looks, or feels, or is exactly like their neighbor’s house.”
The show is based in Huntinton Beach, where Roth lives, but she is not opposed to crossing city lines. Two of the houses on Season 1 were 10 miles up the road in Long Beach.
While homeowners pay for their renovation, they are getting Roth’s design services for free.
“They’re also getting that renovation done in six weeks, which is huge,” she says. “At a minimum these projects would take six to seven months. We have it so dialed in.”
Roth’s Hidden Potential crew is made up of the same guys who work for Built Custom Homes, the business she started in 2012. It is also the same guys, she points out, who remodeled her own Huntington Beach house long before HGTV found her on Instagram.
“We have a team like you’ve never seen,” she says.
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Roth says. “But I would love to just add one more reason to come to Huntington Beach, one more reason to live in Huntington Beach.”
After learning this summer that she was being picked up for a second season, Roth created The Warehouse by Jasmine Roth, a curated online retail marketplace “allowing everyone to have a little piece of #myjasminerothstyle.”
And she is toying with opening a small brick-and-mortar retail shop in Huntington Beach “so at least locals can come in and touch and feel.”
She has also booked the “Today” show for Nov. 15, where she will be giving holiday decorating tips.
“Having a TV show has opened a lot of doors,” she says. “My goal is to just keep my head down and be open to whatever opportunities it brings.”
Season 2 of “Hidden Potential” is scheduled to air in summer 2019.
Interested homeowners can go to castingcali@rtrmedia.com. Skilled tradespeople can also go there to apply to join the crew.
If selected, homeowners tell Roth what vibe they want for their homes. Houses in the first season ranged from mid-century modern to Cali Cape Cod and modern Hawaiian.
“It’s all dictated by the families, what their family is all about,” Roth says.
Having said that, once they leave their house (Season 1 homeowners stayed with family or friends during their remodels), they agree to give Roth full creative control.
“They’re not allowed to even drive by,” she says. “When they come back and see their house they are actually seeing it for the first time since being demoed. You only get so many surprises in your life as an adult. This is kind of creating one of those moments.”
Roth does all the shopping and design and also works on the construction sites, swinging a sledgehammer alongside her crew.
“I take it really seriously,” she says. “Each of these families I treat like my own.”
A small-town-Virginia transplant who grew up building dog houses and forts with her father, Roth is now married to a bearded, meat-grilling entrepreneur named Brett who shares her love of snowboarding and travel. The comely couple (who met in college in Boston and are both 33) are TV gold.
This has led to inevitable murmurs: Does Roth have what it takes to fill the void left by beloved HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines when they quit “Fixer Upper” last spring? And while Huntington Beach is already a tourist hotspot, can Roth give it the same I-want-to-live-there-charm that Gaineses gave to Waco, Texas.