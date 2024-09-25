Two local foodie favorites to open at Paseo 17

Fresh produce at Mercado Mesa, which is opening a location at Paseo 17 later this fall.

With the announcement of two new tenants joining Paseo 17 in the near future, the Costa Mesa dining and shopping corridor off 17th Street is poised to become a local foodie destination.

The space, managed by Burnham Ward Properties, will welcome upscale specialty grocery store and prepared food shop Mercado Mesa later this year and organic sourdough bakery and deli Rye Goods in 2025. The two local female-owned food businesses both already have successful locations elsewhere in Orange County.

“These in-demand concepts not only persevered, but thrived through a pandemic showcasing ingenuity and grit,” Bryon Ward, president of Burnham Ward Properties said in a statement. “We cannot wait to round out the stellar lineup at Paseo 17 and bring even more curated experiences to the community.”

Advertisement

The founder and owner of Mercado Mesa, Summer Tarango, also operates Mercado Laguna in Laguna Beach. The specialty grocery store and gift shops are part of a larger genre of retailers known as “shoppy shops,” which invite customers to enjoy grab-and-go prepared foods, high-end ingredients and unique food gifts. Mercado Mesa, which will open later this fall, will also offer seasonal produce and ready-to-cook meal prep options.

Fresh croissants from organic sourdough bakery and deli Rye Goods. (Courtesy of Rye Goods)

In 2025, Rye Goods will relocate from its Lido Village location to open at Paseo 17. Founder and pastry chef Sara Lezama is planning to use the larger space to expand her food and deli menu and add a curated organic wine bar to the Rye Goods bakery experience. The Costa Mesa location will join existing Orange County locations in Tustin and Laguna Beach.

Earlier this summer, Burnham Ward announced Paseo 17 would also make way for Ospi, an Italian restaurant from “Top Chef” alumnus Jackson Kalb.

“We have been eager to bring chef Jackson’s culinary talent and vision to Orange County, and we feel confident Paseo 17 is the perfect home for Ospi,” said Ward.

Ospi, Rye Goods and Mercado Mesa will join Milligram Coffee + Kitchen, a European-style coffee shop among the first food and beverage concepts to open at Paseo 17, which was formerly a medical plaza.

“We completed the remodel because the property has great potential to be a gathering place for the local Costa Mesa and Newport Beach communities,” Ward said. “We’re proud of the aesthetic that the remodel created.”