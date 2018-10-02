Knott’s Spooky Farm brings the boo-meter down for children

With its array of creepy creatures, both living and undead, Knott’s Scary Farm shocks visitors into hysterics every Halloween.
But for the little ones, who aren’t quite ready for such extreme levels horror and terror, or even adults who just don’t have the nerve for it, there’s Knott’s Spooky Farm.
Billed as a “spooktacular, family-friendly, daytime Halloween event,” Knott’s Spooky Farm brings the boo-meter down several notches, making it appealing to children ages 3 to 11.
For Knott’s Spooky Farm, the entire park is festooned with Halloween-themed décor.
Activities include trick-or-treating, pumpkin-carving and a Peanuts costume party.
For a small fee, families can decorate Halloween cookies and miniature pumpkins.
Trick-or-treating has been expanded this year and takes place from Ghost Town to Mission Row.
In Ghost Town, the youngsters can meet up with Stanely Scarecrow and the Creepy Critters of Calico.
New spooky farm events this year include Spooky Story Time at the Birdcage Theatre, where Halloween tales are told by friendly storytellers in not-so-ghoulish costumes. And Mysto the Slightly Magnificent will perform magic in the Calico Saloon.
Families can board the Grand Sierra Railroad in Camp Snoopy and embark on a ride with the Peanuts gang to Camp Spooky, encountering a few surprises along the way.
Knott’s Spooky Farm hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 28 and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The price of park admission, which starts online at $48, includes Knott’s Spooky Farm, which is at 8039 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park.
Lou Ponsi is a contributor to Times Community News.