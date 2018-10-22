Lea Michele and Darren Criss bring national tour to Costa Mesa

Michele: We’re both just incredibly grateful. Obviously, I couldn’t be more proud of Darren. I cried so hard when he won the Emmy, and he deserved it so much ... We just have worked really hard. Coming off such an iconic television show, it is very difficult to move on and have audiences see you as someone other than that character. Darren and I have really tried hard to branch out, play different roles and go on to different [television] shows. We just love working and we both love what we do. You can see that if you see us perform live. We just want to keep growing and working. The sky’s the limit, hopefully.