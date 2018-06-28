Classical music, dance, theater, jazz and lectures are all on tap for Musco Center's third year

“The fact that Plácido Domingo is our friend and our advisor, I believe that it accelerated our ascent (in reputation) by several years,” said Richard Bryant, executive director of the Musco Center. “We’d be five years in before we’d get to the level we’re at if we didn’t have Plácido Domingo’s imprimatur and his own appearances in the flesh. But just his backing, his endorsement, it’s powerful.”