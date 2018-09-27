Placido Domingo to appear in L.A. Opera staging of ‘Don Carlo’ at Musco Center in Orange

“Of course, Plácido is not doing the title role, as that’s for a tenor and he has been a baritone (since 2009), so he’ll be doing Rodrigo,” said James Conlon, music director and conductor of L.A. Opera, which has visited the Musco Center every year for the past several years, a young tradition that finds Conlon making his fourth appearance there. “But he is still a superstar, and he has done [the lead role of] Don Carlo in his tenor days, so he’s the star of this production.”