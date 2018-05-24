Orange County Music League fights against paying a price to play

A group of local music industry professionals formed a collective stance against pay-to-play shows in Orange County.
Since its inception in 2013, Orange County Music League has opposed pay-to-play shows in which artists wanting to improve their profile and gain more gigs pay a promoter so they can perform in a venue.
John Safari, co-founder of OCML, said the scheme takes advantage of musicians, many times up-and-coming artists, who dream of taking the stage.
The practice pushed Safari to start the group with his business partner, Kevin Martin.
"We saw that there was not going to be a good music scene in the future if pay-to-play continues to exist," said Safari, 28, of Huntington Beach.
The music league works for musicians in a variety of ways — negotiating with venues, booking shows and tours, producing events and distributing music online — all without paying to play.
Last year, the group booked about 270 events in Orange County. Many of the bookings were weekly shows held throughout the county. Safari said they should do about 150 to 200 shows this year. Safari said the group is focusing on better venues, better shows and expanding into San Diego and the Inland Empire.
The group fosters events where musicians can either get paid or perform without having to pay. Many of the concerts are free to attendees.
"We are working every year to evolve a little bit to raise the standard and create more opportunity for the locals," Safari said.
The group has been moving shows out of bars and into more professional venues.
In October, OCML held a Monster Mash festival at the Garden Grove Amphitheatre. The highly-produced show with bigger headliners was a hit, Safari said. The group's also been regularly holding "Discover Thursday" concerts at the House of Blues in Anaheim.
OCML recently started San Diego and Inland Empire music leagues along with a weekly podcast released every Monday as ways to compose cohesion among musicians regionally.
"We will continue to push out the pay-to-play model," Safari said. "We want to change the way people book artists. If they are bringing in money then they should be paid, if they aren't then they can open for free, but nobody should have to pay."
Safari said the camraderie among musicians is leading to changes and pay-to-play is on the outs.
"Paying dues for me is playing some free shows and showing that you will show up on time and you will stay for the other bands," Safari said. "You have to be a part of the group."
Chad Martinez, a musician who books shows for OCML, said the music league is like a family.
"Bands invite you to play at their shows and everybody promotes everybody," said Martinez, 29, of Long Beach. "The scene is getting better and better because of this."
The group's leadership and musicians have taken part in community events, particularly with regard to homeless people.
Last year, Safari collected funds from artists to purchase three portable bathrooms for homeless people to use in the Santa Ana riverbed.
When homeless people were cleared out of the riverbed earlier this year for county maintenance, OCML members took a truck down to help them move. OCML has also held brunches and food drives for the homeless.
"For me, that proves the music scene — going to musicians and asking for money to help the homeless and a bunch of guys who are probably living on ramen give what they can," Safari said.
Homelessness has become an important issue for Safari, who worked with others to start Artists United to End Homelessness last year. The mission of the group is to "change hearts and minds" about the homeless through the medium of art.
"Musicians and artists are inherently compassionate people — it's just a matter of unlocking it," Safari said.
For more information about the OCML and events, visit facebook.com/OCMLevents/. The OCML podcast is available at ocml.blogspot.com/.
Twitter:@benbrazilpilot