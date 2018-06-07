Summer songs and cinema are free in O.C.'s regional parks

Singer and songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter grew up in San Clemente and Laguna Beach, but he didn’t really experience local parks the way he has since he started performing at them.
“I’ve actually discovered two or three new parks that we’ve played at,” Frankenreiter said. “I didn’t even know they ever existed.”
Though the surf rocker has since made his home in Hawaii, he is a returning artist to the OC Parks Summer Concert series, where he plans to play his sound of laid-back music outdoors.
The OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series are free summer recreational events starting in mid-June and are set at the various regional parks in the county. Given that the parks are funded partially by tax revenues, part of the OC Parks’ mission is to provide free and low-cost events for the community, said Kristi Bergstrom, OC Parks special events manager.
“Fewer and fewer outdoor venues exist,” Bergstrom said. “That’s why we are offering so many —they get everyone to come together.”
The annual concert series will offer 10 free outdoor concerts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday evenings, from June 21 through Aug. 23. The concerts will be hosted at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Mason Regional Park in Irvine, Irvine Regional Park in Orange, Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.
Artists will include a mixed bag of musical styles ranging from Frankenreiter, ’80s band the English Beat and folk rocker the White Buffalo to contemporary swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, soul group Stone Soul and tribute bands Hollywood U2, the English Beat and Sweet & Tender Hooligans, a Smiths and Morrissey tribute band new to the lineup this year.
Other performers include ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack, Irish folk and rock group the Fenians, singer and songwriter Matt Costa, party band Tijuana Dogs and blues rock band Family Style.
Bergstrom expects a big turnout for returning artists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Flashback Heart Attack.
“All of these draw really big crowds,” she said.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy co-founder and drummer Kurt Sodergren said this will be the band’s fourth time at the concert series.
“It’s really fun,” Sodergren said. “As soon as we start playing, we see the smiles on everyone’s faces. “It’s gonna be a blast.”
Those looking for an evening of movie-watching can visit the parks for Sunset Cinema, now in its second year.
Starting at 6 p.m. June 16, the film series will bring a mix of modern favorites and classic movies on Friday or Saturday nights, including “The Jungle Book,” “The Lion King,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” “Trolls,” “Ghostbusters” “Zootopia” and many more.
The free 14 movie screenings will run through Sept. 14 and start around sunset at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, Mason Regional Park in Irvine, Irvine Regional Park in Orange, Yorba Regional Park in Anaheim, Laguna Niguel Regional Park in Laguna Niguel, Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley and Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.
“If you come out early, you can watch the sunset before the movie starts,” Bergstrom said.
Events and parking are free. There will also be food trucks onsite and a beer garden for those 21 and over. For more information, visit ocparks.com.