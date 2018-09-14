Reader Report: Mideast trip unearths story about camel-riding soldiers who patrolled what became O.C.

The Army’s experiment with camels began in the mid-1850s, when it was realized that the new Army forts and camps in the vast territories of the West and Southwest, which had become part of the U.S. following the 1846-48 U.S.-Mexican War, were not satisfactorily supplied by the slow-moving oxcarts and horse-drawn wagons traditionally used by the military, according to Michael Deagon, historian at Fort Tejon State Historic Park, which lies off I-5 south of Bakersfield and is the site of the original Fort Tejon (1854-1864). The fort also had been sent several of the camels.