Seal Beach hosts Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour

For over 25 years, the Rossmoor Woman’s Club has hosted an annual fundraiser: a self-guided Holiday Home Tour where visitors can enjoy festive, remodeled homes decorated for the holidays.
This year, four homes will be on display, and complimentary cookies and tea will be provided in the tea room at the North Seal Beach Community Center. There will also be gift baskets raffled off to lucky winners, as well as floral and decorative items for sale.
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club has been serving the community throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties since 1958. All Holiday Home Tour proceeds go to fund scholarships for students at Los Alamitos High School and to aid local community service organizations.
IF YOU GO
What: The annual Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2
Where: North Seal Beach Community, 3333 St. Cloud Drive, Seal Beach
Cost: $20 in advance from any member or participating business, $21 on the website or $25 the day of
Information: rossmoorwomansclub.com