Corona del Mar gallery focuses on developing conversations about fine art

Santa Monica artist Julie Easton salvaged hundreds of dry-cleaning tags, cloaked the crumpled pieces of paper in beeswax, resin and dye, and patterned the composition onto canvas — transforming discarded material into a work of art.
It's now displayed at the SCAPE Gallery, an acronym for Southern California Art Projects and Exhibitions, in Corona del Mar.
"There's intention and a randomness to this work," said Jeannie Denholm, owner and founder of SCAPE. "It's a great piece to feature."
It's one of the many artworks Denholm is proud to showcase in her East Coast Highway gallery, which she opened over 14 years ago. Denholm, who has been in the art business for over 30 years, assisted corporations and private collectors with art acquisitions and curatorial services.
For nearly a decade, she worked with the Broad Art Foundation, administrating general collection management.
After returning to Orange County, the Newport Beach resident said she felt a sense of responsibility to establish an exhibition space where she could help develop conversations about art.
"There's not a lot of fine art galleries, but there are a lot of good collectors," Denholm said. "I wanted to fill that void."
Every four to five weeks, she and her staff will change out the pieces by mid-career artists who tend to have over 20 years of experience. Denholm looks for art that is innovative in terms of materials.
Through June 9, SCAPE will feature "Mono Mano," an exhibition with works by Mary Little, Caesar Alzate Jr. and Ann Weber.
Denholm said SCAPE also serves as a space where community members can interact and expose programs and businesses. She wants guests to see an artist's point of view and discuss various perspectives.
It's refreshing to focus and share paintings, sculptures and other mediums with the public while also educating others about artists' articulations, Denholm said.
"Once you live with great art, you can't live without it," Denholm said. "When you add art, there's the soul to the house."
SCAPE Gallery is at 2859 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar. For more information, call (949) 723-3406 or visit scapesite.com.