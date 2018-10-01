Glass work Shines Through at H.B. Art Center

“I just had this period of time where I was severely depressed and [was] diagnosed with bipolar disorder. So my ups, and mostly my downs, are part of who I am,” said Kazuki Takizawa, who started glass blowing in 2015 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. “So, this container series was born out of the feeling that I built a shell, an invisible barrier or a wall around myself to protect myself from the outer world.