House of Sillage’s pop-up store brings luxury fragrances and cosmetics for the holidays

The Newport Beach-based luxury fragrance and cosmetics retailer House of Sillage opened a pop-up store for the holidays last week at South Coast Plaza.
At the Nov. 1 launch party, guests clinked Champagne glasses as they perused the brand’s offerings and dined on beef crostini and pear tartlets served in cigar boxes. AnQi by House of An catered.
South Coast Plaza customers craned their necks from either side of the cordoned party and from the upper level, smartphones at the ready, hoping for a glimpse of their favorite celebrities.
“This is incredible,” said co-founder and chief executive Nicole Mather. “I’m humbled by the fact that we’re here in the most successful shopping center in the nation. We’re so honored and blessed. This is an amazing accomplishment for our brand.”
House of Sillage was founded six years ago, Mather said, and is now sold in 33 countries. It debuted several new products at the opening party that will only be available at South Coast Plaza, including its Rainbow Collection series of limited edition lipsticks. Each lipstick’s case, which is shaped like a bow, is covered with more than 300 Swarovski crystals.
The company also debuted its exclusive-to-Costa-Mesa Hauts Bijoux fragrance body butter and body wash, as well as a line of signature candles.
The bottles of its signature collection, shaped like delicate cupcakes, feature Cherry Garden, Whispers of Strength, Love Is in the Air, Chevaux d’Or and other scents.
The company is also known for its Privée Collection, which boasts fragrances for men and women in handcrafted, one-of-a-kind bottles incorporating gemstones and solid precious metals.
For more information, visit houseofsillage.com.
Candice Baker Yacono is a contributor to Times Community News.