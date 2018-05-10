‘The Sisters Rosensweig’ reflects issues from the 1990s and today

"It's striking to me, and striking to audiences, how much the politics have come around again," said Casey Stangl, director of the SCR production. "The play coincides with the fall of the Soviet Union, and people are talking about Russia again, and also about a changing world order. There's rampant anti-Semitism, the rise of nationalism in Europe — it's fascinating the things they're dealing with, we're reckoning with right now."