Even the carousel gets a stylish makeover during Irvine Spectrum Center's $200-million expansion

Paint it purple.
A horse on the revamped Irvine Spectrum Center carousel is sporting the Ultra Violet hue in celebration of Pantone Color Institute's 2018 Color of the Year.
The menagerie of freshly-painted horses is one element of the retail center's $200-million expansion, which includes four new buildings housing 30 additional stores at the former site of Macy's. The construction is scheduled to finish in August and new retailers will move in through the end of the year and into 2019.
Laguna Beach fine artist and decorative painter Amanda Burke painted the carousel's 32 animals — including horses, tigers, a panda, an ostrich and a camel — with her staff.
"We've never gotten to do anything this dynamic," said Burke, who has been painting the carousel pieces since February. "It is so vibrant. There is an emotion with every color."
Among the Spectrum's additions are a two-story H&M clothing store; Stance, a San Clemente-based seller of decorative socks; and the first Hello Kitty Café, which will sell alcoholic beverages.
The shopping center will also feature After's Ice Cream shop, creator of the "milky bun" ice cream sandwich; 85°C Bakery; and BLKdot Coffee, brewers of Vietnamese-style coffee.
"It's about coming here and having an experience," said Katie Dixon, Irvine Spectrum Center marketing director. "We're lucky that the Irvine Company is investing in this property. We're really trying to continue to reinvent ourselves and be cutting edge in the industry."
Visitors to the Spectrum will see more fountains, greenery and canopy-shaded lounges, and a children's play area will be installed near the carousel.
The 23-year-old Spectrum has undergone changes over the years but none to the extent of the current expansion, Dixon said.
The last major renovation took place in 2002, with the addition of more than 60 shops and restaurants including Macy's, Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters. Nordstrom, the Loft and Old Navy opened in 2005 and Target joined the center in 2006.
"It's about continuing to reinvent ourselves and to rejuvenate the center and to keep us on the cutting edge of everything that is happening in retail," Dixon said.
Spectrum attendance grew from roughly 5 million in 1997 to more than 17 million people visiting in the past year.
Lou Ponsi is a contributor to Times Community News.