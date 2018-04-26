On Theater: ‘Love Never Dies’ is a mighty melodrama

Sequels in musical theater are something of a rarity (anyone remember "Funny Lady"?). Yet Andrew Lloyd Webber has chosen, 32 years after co-creating the still-playing longest-running Broadway musical in history, to revive the major characters of "The Phantom of the Opera" and bring them to this side of the Atlantic.
Has he succeeded? Most definitely if the current production of "Love Never Dies" at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts is any indication. It's musical melodrama on the highest level, propelled by two outstanding voices in the leading roles and orchestrated by Webber's soaring instrumental crescendos.
This time around, lyricist Glenn Slater replaces his counterpart in the original version, Charles Hart (though Hart is credited with "additional lyrics"), with the characters performing in a book authored by Ben Elton. David Cullen is Webber's cohort in the show's sweeping orchestration.
It's 10 years after the disappearance of the original Phantom, who now oversees a Coney Island carnival freak show and lures Christine across the pond to sing a new melody he's written. Yes, it's titled "Love Never Dies" and it's a true musical bombshell when it's finally detonated late in the second act.
The leading roles are superbly interpreted and one of them — that of the Phantom himself — was performed by an understudy on opening night. Bronson Norris Murphy excels both in his portrayal of the emotionally wounded operatic genius and in his vocal prowess, which sets the pace for the unfolding action.
Meghan Picerno brilliantly takes on the role of Christine Daae, the peerless song stylist who falls once again under the spell of the disfigured musical Svengali. When she finally unleashes the title number, she hits and holds notes which seem virtually unreachable.
Christine has been married for the past decade to Raul, her hero from the original story. But this Raul, strongly played by Sean Thompson, is no white knight — he drinks too much, is deep in gambling debt and is frighteningly jealous, as indeed he should be.
They have a young son, Gustave, whose flawless vocal tones create doubts as to his parentage. Jake Heston Miller elevates this character from pawn to major figure in the swirling maelstrom of a plot.
The role of Madame Giry, the furtive ballet mistress from "Phantom," is expanded in size and substance for "Love Never Dies." Karen Mason delivers a bitterly vindictive interpretation of this character, as does Mary Michael Patterson as her equally ambitious daughter, who headlines the carnival show and figures prominently in the show's climax.
The sweeping Andrew Lloyd Webber score is hauntingly re-created by music director Dale Rieling. Technical director Randy Moreland has produced a plethora of sound and lighting effects designed to dazzle the audience.
Melodramatic? Absolutely, but "Love Never Dies" will convert its viewers into disciples of melodrama with its powerful performances augmented by the robust orchestrations so identified with Andrew Lloyd Webber.
If You Go
What: "Love Never Dies"
When: Through May 5; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays
Cost: Tickets start at $72
Information: (714) 556-2787 or scfta.org.
TOM TITUS reviews local theater.