On Theater: Friends come in all shapes and sizes

Had Neil Simon not co-opted it decades ago, the perfect title for South Coast Repertory's latest youth-oriented production most certainly would have been "The Odd Couple."
What is more odd than a friendship between the largest and smallest members of the animal kingdom — a mouse and a whale? Not just an ordinary cetacean but a blue whale, the biggest of the species.
These are the title characters of "Amos & Boris," a fanciful tale from SCR's Theatre for Young Audiences which plays through June 3 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.
Adapted from William Steig's original children's story by Sofia Alvarez, with music by Daniel Roland Tierney, this short play drops some adult-level life lessons as it follows young Amos (Doug Harvey) on his seagoing adventure where he encounters the gruff but genial Boris (Michael Manuel) who gives the rodent a lift after an upsetting storm.
Amos is virtually a stranger in his own land — though he shyly fancies another mouse named Minden (Carina Morales) — so he elects to build a boat and put out to sea. That's where the fun (for the audience) and the trouble (for Amos) begin.
Various colorful sea creatures, propelled by ensemble members a la "The Lion King," populate the waters. Manuel's booming voice lets them know who's the boss as Harvey hangs on for dear life.
Once back in Mouse Town, Amos has settled down with Minden and their two little rodents when he gets his chance to return the favor to his big buddy. The Golden Rule is enforced as Amos calls on a much-larger friend for assistance.
The industrious ensemble members, headed by Daisuke Tsuji, include Matthew Hancock, Klarissa Mesee and Aviva Pressman doubling as mice and denizens of the ocean.
The watery setting, with island backdrop, by Francois-Pierre Couture, is quite attractive. Denitsa Bliznakova's cute costumes and Rose Malone's lighting effects also contribute to the enjoyment. Puppet designer Susan Gratch merits special plaudits for her work on the whale's animation and mouth movement.
Directed by Jessica Kubzansky, "Amos & Boris" is an ideal treat for birthday parties and the like with its message of interspecies harmony. It blends education and entertainment at South Coast Repertory.
If You Go
What: "Amos & Boris"
When: Through June 3; performance times vary
Where: South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Cost: $23 to $39
Information: (714) 708-5555 or scr.org.
TOM TITUS reviews local theater.