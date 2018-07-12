Community party will mark $30 million in renovations at Irvine’s Woodbridge Village Center

Woodbridge Village Center in Irvine will mark its $30 million renovation July 28 with a summertime party.
The free program will include a leapfrog competition, a lily pad obstacle course, stage shows and face-painting. Tenants, including CHA for Tea, Clean Juice, Champagne French Bakery and Yogurtland, plan to participate.
The event is meant to showcase the Irvine Co.’s reinvestment in the aging shopping center, home to the Woodbridge “dollar theater” (now just discounted). Located across the street from one of Woodbridge’s signature lakes, the community began gathering at the center when it opened in 1979.
The remodeling included demolishing a building to expand the center courtyard dining and activities.
“We eliminated about 20,000 square feet and opened up the common area and a view of the lake,” said Jennifer Ciccone, vice president of operations for the Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. “By doing that we were able to add the gathering and play areas for kids and also bring in some interesting food vendors.”
Yogurtland, Sessions West Coast Deli and CHA for Tea are among the new tenants. The Lost Bean cafe, Pizza Press and Rush Cycle, a spin class center, will move in later this year. Older tenants Barnes and Noble, Champagne French Bakery and the AMC Classic Woodbridge 5 theater remain.
Beloved frog statues “Woody” and “Bridget,” which generations of kids have climbed, received fresh paint. They are joined by a new frog statue; the winner of an online contest to name it will be revealed during the party.
Heather Nykolaychuk, the Irvine Co.’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said construction began in August 2016 and finished last year, but the company wanted to delay the celebration until the newer tenants settled.
If You Go
What: Woodbridge Village Center Summer Party
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28
Where: 4500-4820 Barranca Pkwy., Irvine
Information: bit.ly/2NaMQxh