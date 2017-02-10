Man arrested with weapon and stolen car, Costa Mesa police say

A 20-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested Thursday in Costa Mesa on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon and a stolen vehicle.

Costa Mesa police Sgt. Dan Miles said officers approached a man around 1:30 p.m. near Ford Road and Newport Boulevard because he was "looking in the windows of vehicles in the neighborhood."

The man matched the description of a suspect in the report of a stolen Toyota Prius in East Los Angeles and was found to have a key fob from the vehicle reported stolen, which he was driving, along with "a large, metal boating wrench," according to police.

Christopher Brian Ballesteros was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and on outstanding warrants that were not detailed in the police report. He was being held Friday at Orange County Jail.

Ballesteros is a "documented gang member," according to Roxi Fyad, public affairs manager for the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Allyson Escobar is a contributor to Times Community News.