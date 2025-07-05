Proposed surf park on Newport Beach Golf Course property draws hundreds of opponents to a rally

Tanner Perry competes in putting contest Thursday at Newport Beach Golf Course during a rally to save the course from development that would include a surf lagoon.

Hundreds of people, including families, first responders and veterans gathered July 3 to rally to save the Newport Beach Golf Course, where proposed surf lagoons and buildings would take up an approximately 15.38-acre portion of the public course, which opened on July 4, 1976.

Benny Hallock, the chairman of the group banded together as Save Newport Beach Golf Course, noted that thousands of signatures have been collected in support of saving the popular 18-hole, 59-par executive course at 3100 Irvine Ave.

“There are more golfers than surfers and the beach is just down the street,” Hallock said. “This isn’t about a golf course, it’s about protecting the only affordable golf course in Newport Beach. It’s where veterans, retirees, children and everyday people come together.

Advertisement

“Newport Beach Golf Course is more than open space — it’s our gathering place, our sanctuary, our beacon. We won’t stand by while it’s threatened.”

Thursday’s family-friendly rally also celebrated community spirit, with 20-foot tall balloon arches, a putting contest for all ages, a live band and free pizza dished up for attendees.

Some of the rally attendees eat together at Original Pizza during Thursday rally to support Newport Beach Golf Course. (Susan Hoffman)

According to the city’s website, as proposed, the Snug Harbor project “does not involve changes to the northern or southern portions of the [Newport Beach] Golf Course and the existing off-site access to the golf course holes identified as the front 6 and the back 9 would be maintained.”

However, the redevelopment of the center portion would remove the driving range, pro shop, restaurant and three golf holes, which are privately owned. The back nine holes are on property owned by the County of Orange.

Developer CAA Planning is representing the Snug Harbor Surf Park applicant, Back Bay Barrels LLC. The project calls for surfing lagoons offering waves on command, viewing platforms, three warming pools and a spa. There would also be three-story clubhouse and a two-story building to accommodate athletes overnight.

Tim Sullivan, a member of Newport Harbor American Legion Post 291 addresses the crowd gathered to rally for the protection of the Newport Beach Golf Course and also honor those who are in military service, during the July 3 rally. (Susan Hoffman)

The patriotic-themed rally came just four days before the July 7 deadline for the public to comment on the draft environmental impact report for Snug Harbor Surf Park that was prepared by EPD Solutions and made available for a 45-day review period on May 23. Public hearings will be scheduled for August and September.

Rally participants praised the facilities of the public golf course that serves all ages. They noted its five-star pro shop and the 38-bay driving range that’s consistently full of golfers hoping to improve their golf swings.

One of those attending the rally was Newport Beach resident Wade Womack, who said was there to show support for the folks who are advocating to keep the course and to let them know that a lot of people care.

Attendees at the July 3 rally to save the Newport Beach Golf Course wave to the camera. (Susan Hoffman)

“My teens golf here all the time,” Womack said. “It’s the most affordable [course] in Newport Beach.”

He also spoke about the historical connection between John Wayne Airport and Newport Beach Golf Course.

“I’m really concerned that the county will expand JWA onto the back nine parcel since they own it,” he said. “Why would we break this up to expand JWA?”

Camilla Lovric and her family also attended the rally. “I live near the golf course and my kids, who are 5 and 10, come here to the range to hit balls,” Lovric said. “We don’t want the golf course to close, because we can walk here.”

Alison Robar, from left, Camilla Lovric with her sons James and Preston and husband Nick pose together during the rally to save the Newport Beach Golf Course. (Susan Hoffman)

Lovric’s neighbor, Alison Robar, said she has lived in the Santa Ana Heights neighborhood for 17 years.

“Part of the reason I moved to the neighborhood is so we could walk to outdoor activities,” said Robar. “We bring the kids and they play golf, or we meet friends.”