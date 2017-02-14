Broadway hit 'Hamilton' heads to Costa Mesa in 2018

It's happening, Orange County.

"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers, is coming to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

The national touring version of the Broadway production that garnered a record 16 Tony Award nominations (winning 11) will run May 8 to 27, 2018, as part of the center's 2017-18 season, officials said Tuesday.

"Hamilton" is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and the new nation's first treasury secretary.

The play blends hip-hop, blues, rap and R&B.

The center's Broadway Series will kick off Nov. 7 to 19 with "Something Rotten!" a tale about two brothers desperate to write their own hit play while "rock star" Shakespeare gets all the hits.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "The King and I" will run Feb. 27 to March 11, 2018. The Tony-winning musical set in 1860s Bangkok tells the story of an unconventional and tempestuous relationship between the king of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher.

"Love Never Dies," a sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical "The Phantom of the Opera," will play April 24 through May 5, 2018, and "School of Rock," featuring 14 new songs from Webber, will run July 24 to Aug. 5, 2018.

The series will conclude Aug. 21 to Sept. 2, 2018, with "On Your Feet!" a musical based on the real story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who broke barriers in the pop music world.

The center also will feature the Curtain Call Series, spotlighting "Motown the Musical" from Dec. 19 to 24, 2017; "Kinky Boots" from Feb. 6 to 11, 2018; and "The Color Purple" from June 19 to 24, 2018.

The theater also will return "Jersey Boys" and "The Book of Mormon" for special limited engagements in early 2018.

Season ticket prices for the Broadway Series start at $130. Current season subscribers may renew their tickets now. New season ticket packages will be available starting Feb. 24.

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts is at 600 Town Center Drive. For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit scfta.org.

