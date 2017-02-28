South Coast Plaza launches its 50th anniversary celebration

From its modest beginning in a former lima bean field, South Coast Plaza has become one of the most prestigious shopping destinations in the world.

To launch its 50th-anniversary celebration — it officially opened March 15, 1967 — the luxury retail center in Costa Mesa held a private dinner Monday evening at the neighboring Water Grill restaurant. The event served as a preview of the yearlong celebrations and retail unveilings that will commemorate the milestone.

South Coast Plaza executive Anton Segerstrom, son of the mall's late co-founder Henry Segerstrom, and Debra Gunn Downing, its executive director of marketing, shared memories with guests as black-and-white photos were displayed around the dining room. They included a young Anton cutting the ribbon at the May Co. store in 1966, a year ahead of the official opening.

South Coast Plaza 1966 File photo South Coast Plaza, center, takes shape on a former lima bean field in Costa Mesa in 1966. I t officially opened March 15 , 1967. South Coast Plaza, center, takes shape on a former lima bean field in Costa Mesa in 1966. I t officially opened March 15 , 1967. (File photo)

Many of the world's most well-known stores made their Southern California or Orange County debut at South Coast Plaza, Segerstrom said, noting that Nordstrom opened its first California store there in 1978. The chain's South Coast Plaza address has expanded twice and remains one of the top-grossing locations for total sales and per-square-foot sales, he said.

South Coast Plaza opened with 70 shops, and its first advertising agency was run by Jay Chiat, whose clients included Apple Computer, Nike and American Express. The family and team of executives hired Frank Gehry to design the shopping center's Joseph Magnin store, Segerstrom said.

Over the years, the retail center added luxury brands Halston and Yves Saint Laurent Rive Cauche, and in 1988, Tiffany and Co. arrived. The jeweler's South Coast Plaza location is the second most successful address outside of its mothership location in New York City.

Debra Gunn Downing Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot Debra Gunn Downing, South Coast Plaza’s executive director of marketing, talks Monday evening during a dinner preview of the Costa Mesa mall’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Debra Gunn Downing, South Coast Plaza’s executive director of marketing, talks Monday evening during a dinner preview of the Costa Mesa mall’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)

In 2017, South Coast Plaza will welcome Orange County exclusives Dior Homme and Stella McCartney, along with the only West Coast location of Gianvito Rossi and Aquazurra.

To commemorate the mall's golden anniversary, several luxury designers — including Tod's, Brunello Cucinelli and Marni — are creating limited-edition products. Gucci plans to create five Sylvie bags, Max Mara a coat and Roger Vivier sneakers. The merchandise will be exclusive to the boutiques at South Coast Plaza.

South Coast Plaza 50th anniversary Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot These designer items were made exclusively to help commemorate South Coast Plaza’s 50th anniversary. These designer items were made exclusively to help commemorate South Coast Plaza’s 50th anniversary. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)

A coffee table book by Assouline is coming in the fall, as are events in partnership with Harper's Bazaar.

The one-time bean fields are now home to more than 250 stores on 128 acres, and the retail destination is approaching $2 billion in annual sales this year.

