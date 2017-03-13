New Lido House Hotel gets Coastal Commission OK to add 4,700 square feet

Newport Beach's upcoming Lido House Hotel received California Coastal Commission approval last week to add about 4,700 square feet to its floor plan.

About 4,100 square feet of that will be on the first floor, increasing lobby, office, storage, restaurant and retail spaces. The remaining 600 square feet will expand two guest suites on the second floor.

The change, which received City Council approval in July, puts the hotel's total square footage at 103,470. The update does not change the number of guest rooms or the hotel's height or setbacks.

The 130-room Lido House Hotel is being built on the former Newport Beach City Hall site at the corner of Newport Boulevard and 32nd Street. Workers broke ground last summer, and the hotel is expected to open by January.

Channel Road Marina to be rebuilt

The Coastal Commission also green-lighted the demolition and rebuilding of the Channel Road Marina on the Lido Peninsula.

The project will demolish the existing 81-slip marina and replace it with 46 slips and wider walkways. The renovation will bring the 50-year-old marina into compliance with disability access and Department of Boating and Waterways design standards and will dedicate a greater share of spaces to larger boats, officials say.

In their application to the commission, marina representatives said larger slips are in higher demand. Under the marina's previous configuration, all but three slips were for vessels 35 feet or smaller. The new version has a mix of slip sizes, with 23 of the 46 spaces for vessels under 35 feet, 15 for boats in the 36- to 50-foot range and eight for boats 51 to 100 feet.

