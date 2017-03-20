Cherry Blossom Festival in Huntington Beach salutes Japanese culture

Celebration was in bloom Sunday at Huntington Beach's Central Park as the city honored Japanese culture and the blooming of the park's cherry trees at the fourth annual Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival.

The event, presented by the Sister City Assn. of Huntington Beach, attracted thousands of visitors for Japanese food, performances, exhibits, crafts and games.

The festival is intended to support the association's student exchange program with Huntington Beach sister city Anjo, Japan.