Man injured in shooting in Costa Mesa

A man was taken to a hospital Sunday night after being wounded in a shooting in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in an alley behind The Boulevard bar and Goat Hill Tavern in the 1800 block of Newport Boulevard, police said.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

A man was injured and taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, police said.

The Costa Mesa Police Department did not release any other details, though police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said more information likely would be released Monday afternoon.

priscella.vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @VegaPriscella