Man, 63, stabbed at 99 Cents Only store in Costa Mesa

A 63-year-old man was wounded when he was stabbed Monday morning at a 99 Cents Only store in Costa Mesa, according to police, who said a suspect is in custody.

Costa Mesa police responded to a report of a stabbing at 10:32 a.m. at the Harbor Boulevard store.

The man suffered two stab wounds, neither of them life-threatening, according to police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

Fyad said a suspect was taken into custody, though she did not elaborate.

She said the incident is still being investigated.