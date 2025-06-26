Even in uncertain times, ‘Costa Mesa cares,’ mayor assures in State of the City

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens elaborated on the vital role nonprofits play during the annual State of the City luncheon sponsored by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Even during periods of economic and political uncertainty, it’s not difficult to find someone in the city of Costa Mesa — whether it’s a city employee, charitable organization or volunteer — who cares.

From housing assistance and medical care, to free meals and after-school programs, legions of individuals and groups willing and ready to assist collaborate daily to make sure no one falls through the cracks or is left behind.

That was the message delivered Wednesday by Mayor John Stephens, before a crowd of some 300 people during an annual State of the City luncheon at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa, presented by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens speaks at a State of the City luncheon at the Hilton Costa Mesa on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

As this year’s topic focused on the theme “Costa Mesa Cares,” Stephens elaborated on the vital role nonprofits play in helping the city activate its core values of inclusion, compassion and collaboration.

Although City Hall may be a clearinghouse for access to assistance programs, it’s not always a person’s first destination, the mayor acknowledged in an interview after the event.

“For a lot of people, their first contact when they’re in need is one of these organizations. If they’re hungry, they go to Someone Cares Soup Kitchen. If they need medical treatment, they go to Share Ourselves,” he said. “There’s a whole web of groups that serve people differently. And they’re not only saving people’s lives, they’re enhancing people’s lives.”

Mary Cappellini, executive director of SOY, from left, Project Hope Alliance CEO Jennifer Friend and Bill Bracken, founder of Bracken’s Kitchen Wednesday in a panel discussion at a State of the City luncheon, hosted by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce. (James Carbone)

While the annual address is typically an opportunity for the city’s mayor to expound upon the accomplishments of the prior year, Stephens changed up the script, instead presenting a slideshow of the various nonprofit entities that serve the community.

Along with the video appeared lyrics to the song “Lean on Me,” to which Stephens and others in the crowd sang in unison as images of various churches, assistance groups and public agencies flashed across the screen.

Wednesday’s presentation, which followed a local business expo hosted by the chamber, included a panel discussion with three individuals whose charitable organizations are well known throughout the local community.

Costa Mesa officials and staff joined with local business leaders and representatives at the Hilton Costa Mesa Wednesday for a State of the City address hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. (James Carbone)

Bill Bracken, chef and namesake founder of Bracken’s Kitchen, Mary Cappellini, executive director of Save Our Youth (SOY) and Jennifer Friend, chief executive of Project Hope Alliance, spoke on their groups’ respective origin stories and missions and how they came to helm the organizations.

Stephens said the trio is among a cohort of organizations that collaborate closely with the city to provide needed services, including at Costa Mesa’s bridge shelter, and programs for seniors, youth and residents in need.

“The objective of the event was to highlight the collaboration the city government has with all these nonprofits helping various people in need at different levels,” he added. “There are so many it was hard for me to mention them all — that’s really a testament to the sheer number of nonprofits here.”