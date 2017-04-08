Corgis have their day at the beach

Corgis, those small Welsh herding dogs that are a favorite of Queen Elizabeth II, were far from their ancestral homeland on Saturday, but given that they could frolic on the beach in sunny Southern California, there were plenty of tongue-wagging canine smiles to go around.

The occasion at Huntington Dog Beach was the 2017 Spring So Cal Corgi Beach Day, a gathering of corgi lovers and their fox-faced Pembroke and Cardigan breeds.

Corgis could strut their short-legged stuff in talent, costume and limbo contests and visit a tiki hut and photo kiosk.

The event was presented by So Cal Corgi Nation.

