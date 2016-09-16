Twins fulfill dream of creating beach-themed clothing line

The identical twins grew up sharing the same room, surfing the same waves and playing on the same teams.

But one favored Polo, the other sweats.

Today, brothers Alex and Mike Faherty, who are 33, operate the New York-based Faherty clothing brand, which reflects both of their aesthetics.

The beach-inspired, ready-to-wear line for men and women opened a retail shop in late August at Lido Marina Village, marking its fourth brick-and-mortar store in the U.S. and second in California.

"I was the kid who loved back-to-school shopping," Mike said on a recent morning in the shop's waterfront location in the newly renovated Newport Beach shopping center. "I always had to dress Alex."

It's a dual role for twins who wanted to pursue a lifelong dream in creating a clothing line inspired by their love of the ocean.

They wanted a line of shorts, shirts and sweaters that could be worn every day, whether around a bonfire, at an outdoor party or running errands.

Clothing should feel easy, comfortable and luxurious, said Mike, who has always appreciated that vintage, weathered look.

The Fahertys grew up an hour from New York City in a New Jersey beach town, Spring Lake. They surfed Montauk, N.Y., and flew to California for sessions in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

After high school, Mike majored in fashion design and graduated from Washington State University in St. Louis. He worked at Ralph Lauren for eight years, designing for the Double RL line, which was inspired by the rugged outdoors on a ranch in Colorado.

Alex, who graduated from Yale University, pursued a career in private equity on Wall Street.

Though they were in different fields, they wanted a business of their own. At age 30, in 2013, they quit their jobs and started their line.

"It's really fun to run a business together because you're making decisions with your best friend," Mike said. "We love our job."

Faherty is about a relaxed style for ease and wearability — clothing for a casual weekend.

The fall collection for men is about zip pullovers that can be layered over collared shirts, rugged plaid flannels, knit ponchos and tailored shorts.

Women can find reversible bomber style jackets, shirt dresses, Bohemian-inspired jackets, striped pants and tops, and fedoras.

With locations in Malibu, Nantucket, SoHo and now Newport Beach, the Fahertys said having family contribute to all aspects of the growing business builds its history, lifestyle and creation.

Their mother, an interior designer, left her job to work with the Faherty brand. The shop is designed with indigo-colored floors, blond wood tables and scrimshaw paintings.

Alex's wife, Kerry, a lawyer, also quit her job to help further the company. They often bring in their youngest member of the family, daughter Ava, where she toddles around the shops.

"We want people to feel like they're coming into a family beach house," Mike said. "We're so happy to be working right near the water."

Faherty is at Lido Marina Village, 3416 Via Oporto, Newport Beach. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (949) 612-7146 or visit fahertybrand.com

