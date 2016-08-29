Costa Mesa police arrest man on suspicion of pimping

A felon arrested in Costa Mesa on suspicion of pimping a young woman and possessing a loaded firearm with the serial number removed has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, prosecutors said Monday.

Adam Rocky Trinidad, 24, of Fresno was charged with felony counts of pimping, pandering, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with identification numbers removed, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of four years and four months in state prison.

Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 25, Trinidad is accused of pimping an 18-year-old woman from Fresno to areas in Orange County known for human trafficking and prostitution, prosecutors said.

Costa Mesa police arranged to meet the woman at a motel on Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa on Aug. 25, prosecutors said.

Trinidad waited at a nearby bus stop during the woman's meeting with police, prosecutors said. He also sent the woman text messages that identified him as her pimp and ones that said he booked the motel room in his name, prosecutors said.

Police found a bag in the room that contained a loaded firearm with the identification number scratched off, prosecutors allege.

Trinidad was arrested near the motel.

Authorities also allege that he posted sexually explicit ads of the woman to solicit commercial sex and kept part of the money she received from people who paid for sexual acts.

Trinidad is being held at Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail and is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 7 at the West Justice Center in Westminster.

Trinidad has a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance for sale in 2012 from Fresno.

