UCI business school gets new mural, thanks to Wells Fargo

UC Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business and Wells Fargo unveiled a historical mural last week in recognition of the opening of the new Merage School building.

The mural, developed by the Wells Fargo Community Mural Program and the UCI business school, is in the main lobby of the new building's dining area.

"Wells Fargo is a proud longtime partner of UCI's Paul Merage School," Ben Alvarado, Wells Fargo Southern California regional president, said in a statement. "They continue to provide our company with high-caliber talent by preparing their MBA and undergraduate students to take on the challenges of today's business world."

*

Environmental Nature Center to honor volunteer

At the Environmental Nature Center's annual Taste of Twilight dinner for center members and their families Sept. 22, volunteer Jeff Stuckhardt will be presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The event will include a complimentary dinner, live music and nature activities along the trails.

Stuckhardt has contributed more than 400 hours at the Newport Beach center in the past year. He began as a museum docent greeting and providing information to guests. He then moved into a role on the naturalist team.

Taste of Twilight is a members-only event, and registration is required. For more information, call (949) 645-8489 or visit encenter.org.

*

Reid Day School to host open house

Reid Day School in Costa Mesa will hold an open house Sept. 22 where families can visit teacher stations and the school's program director, Lisa Reid, will speak about the school's model for alternative education.

Reid Day School is for students considered "twice exceptional," meaning they are gifted and have a learning, emotional or behavioral issue. Reid serves students in first through sixth grades.

Teacher stations at the open house will be up from 6 to 8 p.m. The school is at 151 Kalmus Drive.

*

UCI institute for senior learners to open new facility

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC Irvine will open a new learning facility at The Irvine Station on Barranca Parkway.

An invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday.

The institute is dedicated to providing a setting for senior learning. The new facility will contain classrooms with state-of-the-art amenities, according to a news release.

—From staff reports

—From staff reports