Huntington Beach Fourth of July Bike Cruise returns, after the fireworks this year

The Huntington Beach Fourth of July Bicycle Cruise has grown to a huge event each year. This year it’s taking place on Saturday, July 5.

Ed Romo did not start the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Bike Cruise for money or fame.

He’s most proud of the event, which launches into its sixth year on Saturday morning, because of people like Michelle Marie West.

He connected with West on social media as she wanted to help him with some sponsors for the event. After a bit of conversation, he found out that her father was a veteran of the armed forces who had just passed away.

Now he wants to give West a medal, lei and wristband for a free lunch at Bruno’s Sports Bar & Grille downtown to honor her father, the same things given to all of the other veterans who come to the bike cruise.

Advertisement

Romo told her story to another veteran, Mickey Rat, a surfer whose real name is Mike Ester. Rat responded that he wants West to ride with him in the front car for the event, a cherry red 1947 Ford convertible.

“She just felt so honored and feels like she’s doing so much for her father now,” Romo said. “She’s representing him. I just felt really good about that, and I can’t wait for her to be there and get in there.

“It just all comes down to love. The love that you feel for the community and that people have for each other is incredible, and that’s why this thing got so big. Nobody’s making any money on this thing, it’s just all for us.”

Huntington Beach native Ed Romo started the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Bicycle Cruise in 2020. (Matt Szabo)

The free ride, emceed by Mel Craig, has certainly grown in popularity, with around 20,000 bike riders participating in it last year. It is typically held the Saturday before the Fourth of July, but with the holiday on a Friday this year, it will be the day after.

Riders are encouraged to bring a decorated bike and a warm spirit.

The cruise begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Main Street and Yorktown Avenue, though riders are encouraged to arrive earlier. It ends at Main and Walnut Avenue.

Romo has lined up six bands that will lead into the city’s Main Street Block Party from noon to 7 p.m., which will feature entertainment including Redneck Rodeo and the Ramsey Brothers.

There will also be free face painting for kids this year, done by a group including local artist Melissa Murals.

“I want everybody to be as one, loving our country,” said Romo, whose two adult daughters, Cassidy and Cayla, lead the ride with two big American flags. “This is the one day, for a couple of hours, where everybody can just love our country as one and love each other as one. No color, no race, no anything. For a couple of hours, let’s just grab our kids and everybody feels that love.”

Huntington Beach resident Tina Toulouse, with help from fellow local Diana Sullivan, makes the leis for veterans each year.

Toulouse, whose first husband was a U.S. Marine, will be presenting the leis to the veterans herself this year along with Sullivan, the mother of an active Marine. She said they will be made of ti leaves, with purple orchids added to represent courage and bravery.

“Everybody says Huntington Beach is Surf City and everything, but this is not about surfing,” Toulouse said. “This is about all of the people who live here, and we get to have almost a small-town expression but it’s so big. Everybody knows Surf City the world over, but yet here we are doing this small-town thing. There’s just so much love and fun and community and friends. It’s great, and it’s growing and growing.”