Around Town: Celts and kilts coming to Scottish Fest in Costa Mesa

Scottish Fest is coming to the OC Fair & Event Center on Saturday and Sunday.

The family-friendly event celebrates Celtic culture and honors military members and first-responders, who will be offered free admission.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

One-day general admission is $18; senior citizens get in for $16 and children ages 5 to 11 for $3. Two-day tickets also are available. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. Parking is $8.

For more information, visit scottishfest.com or call (310) 951-4302.

Newport Dunes to host beer festival and country concert

The Newport Beach Beerfest is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach.

Guests can try more than 150 beers, wines and spirits. The event, which supports a foundation for the Marines, also includes live music and food trucks.

Tickets start at $35 and are available through eventbrite.com.

On Sunday, Newport Dunes will host the Boots on the Beach country concert, billed as “Nashville meets Newport,” from 5 to 10 p.m.

Performers will include Pickleback Shine and the Kelly Rae Band. There also will be a full bar, barbecue concessions and beer.

Admission is free; parking is $10. For more information, visit newportdunes.com.

Video service explores public pensions

Costa Mesa Brief, a video service by Costa Mesa resident Barry Friedland, has released a new video about pensions.

The nearly 40-minute video, titled “Pensions and the CalPERS Time Bomb,” discusses public employee retirements and financial concerns about them.

The video is on YouTube and Costa Mesa Brief’s Facebook page.

Surf City honored for solar-friendly ways

The city of Huntington Beach is getting a gold designation from SolSmart, a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The award recognizes the city for its solar energy practices, according to a news release.

UCI professor wins Alzheimer’s research grant

A UC Irvine assistant professor of molecular biology and biochemistry has won a $150,000 grant to be awarded over three years.

Matthew Inlay’s money from the Orange County chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn. will help fund research of treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

Costa Mesa mayor to speak at Newport event

Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley will be the guest speaker for the June 1 Wake Up Newport meeting.

She will talk about the city’s slow-growth, marijuana and group-home ordinances, as well as other topics.

The event starts at 7:15 a.m. in the Newport Beach Central Library’s Friends Room at 1000 Avocado Ave.

H.B. Youth Shelter celebrates anniversary

The Huntington Beach Youth Shelter will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a June 1 event featuring people who have been positively affected by the organization.

The program will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the shelter, 7291 Talbert Ave.

The shelter is a crisis and intervention program for children ages 11-17. For more information, visit cspinc.org.

Homeless advocacy nonprofit raises $600,000

Project Hope Alliance, a Costa Mesa-based homeless advocacy group, raised nearly $600,000 at its fourth annual gala May 7 in Huntington Beach.

“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of our amazing sponsors and guests, we will move more families out of homelessness and into stable homes and self-sufficiency,” Jennifer Friend, chief executive of Project Hope Alliance, said in a statement. “These incredible contributions will also help us provide more children with the exceptional educations that they deserve.”

Costa Mesa seeks committee members

The city of Costa Mesa is seeking residents to serve on a handful of city committees.

Seats are open on the Access Building, Fire and Housing Board of Appeal, Historical Preservation Committee, Housing & Public Service Grants Committee, Traffic Impact Fee Ad Hoc Committee and Fairview Park Steering Committee.

For more information on the committees and how to apply, visit costamesaca.gov/apply. The application deadline is 5 p.m. June 7.

Mind Booster series set in Laguna Beach

The Alzheimer’s Family Services Center and the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Center are presenting Mind Booster, a four-session series intended to “unravel the mysteries of healthy brain aging,” according to a news release.

Classes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays from June 8 through 29 at the Susi Q, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. The full series costs $25.

For reservations, call (949) 715-8105.