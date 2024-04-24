Mayor sings Costa Mesa’s praises in State of the City

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens gives the State of the City address at the Hilton Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens on Wednesday sang the city’s praises — literally— during an annual State of the City luncheon hosted by the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Adapting John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” for a local crowd, the mayor encouraged business members, organization leaders and volunteers at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa luncheon to join him in song.

Stephens honed in on one line in his newly crafted tune, selecting it as a theme for his address: Costa Mesa, the place we belong.

Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive David Haithcock gives introductions Wednesday at the annual State of the City luncheon. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He recognized efforts to address housing issues, from expanding the capacity of the city’s bridge shelter to 100 beds and the addition of mental and behavioral health services, to enacting no-fault eviction protections and earmarking $2.7 million for rental assistance.

Stephens elaborated on that initiative after the event, recalling city leaders not only unanimously passed an inclusionary housing ordinance this month, but committed $2.5 million to an affordable housing trust.

“One of our core values is compassion,” he said.

A first-time homebuyers fund, established from a .5% set-aside of a 7% citywide tax on retail cannabis, has accrued nearly $200,000. Meanwhile, a street medicine program made possible through a partnership with CalOptima will on Thursday begin offering mobile healthcare to Costa Mesa’s unhoused residents.

Members of the Costa Mesa High School Jazz Band play Wednesday during a State of the City luncheon at the Hilton Orange County/ Costa Mesa. (Xuong Do / Happy Photos)

“We have a public shelter with 100 beds, and it’s a low barrier, housing-first shelter,” Stephens said, describing a burgeoning homelessness prevention and response program. “We’re working on it and constantly iterating and understanding where we have gaps in services and can improve.”

Wednesday’s talk, which followed a local business expo hosted by the chamber, included highlights on accomplishments in the realms of public safety, infrastructure and projects promoting active transportation.

In an education-themed panel discussion Newport-Mesa Unified School District Supt. Wes Smith, Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez and Ryan Hartwig, Vanguard University VP of Academic Affairs, spoke on their institutions’ efforts to instill a sense of belonging among students and staff.

Although last year’s address was held in September, Juliann Harkeness, the chamber’s vice president of member services, said the group was returning to a springtime schedule after a pandemic-related pivot.

“If it’s an election year and we’re having a new mayor come on board, it’s a good opportunity for them to come and talk about their role and what’s coming up for the city,” she said.