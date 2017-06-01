Around Town: Chargers donate $50,000 for Costa Mesa’s mobile recreation program

The Los Angeles Chargers donated $50,000 last week to help revive Costa Mesa’s mobile recreation program.

The program, which was scrapped amid a budget crunch in 2009 but is being relaunched this year, will use a vehicle packed with games, activities and sports equipment to provide recreation services across the city.

“The Chargers’ investment in this program is further proof of owner Dean Spanos’ vow to be partners with us and have his organization immerse itself in the Costa Mesa community,” Mayor Katrina Foley said in a statement.

The Chargers are developing a new headquarters and practice facility in Costa Mesa at 3333 Susan St. In addition, the team will hold its annual summer training camp at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex.

13 seniors to be awarded with scholarships

Thirteen high school seniors from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will be awarded scholarships Saturday by the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa.

The $2,000 scholarships will be given during the organization’s annual scholarship luncheon at its Garden Room, 2220 Fairview Road. David Grant, board president of the Coast Community College District will be the guest speaker. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

The recipients are Spencer Ewertz, Amber King, Carolina Jackson, Serra Quick, Lizandra Ruiz, Nathalie Acevedo, Liliana Garcia, Kimberly Hernandez, Michelle Herrera, Xally Varela, Estafani Gomez, Reyna Gonzales and Becca Standt.

H.B. Union High School District to hold first STEAM Fair

The Huntington Beach Union High School District will present its inaugural STEAM Fair on Saturday at Ocean View High School.

Families and parents are invited to attend the event as a way to learn about the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programs offered within the district. There will be food for purchase from food trucks such as TK Burgers and Rita’s Italian Ice.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at 17071 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. To RSVP, visit hbuhsd.edu/STEAM.