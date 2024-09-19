Newport-Mesa Unified officials approve employee contracts, offering 7% raises

The pay bump approved by trustees of Newport-Mesa Unified School District, retroactive to July 1, applies to teachers as well as members of the superintendent’s executive team, school administrators, directors and confidential employees not represented by bargaining units.

Newport-Mesa Unified officials unanimously approved two tentative agreements with the school district’s teachers and classified employees unions on Tuesday, offering 7% salary increases and other benefit and workplace enhancements for the 2024-25 school year.

The pay bump, retroactive to July 1, also applies to members of the superintendent’s executive team, school administrators, directors and confidential employees not represented by bargaining units.

All told, the newly negotiated salary and benefits increases across all employee groups amount to a collective $25,440,297, according to district staff reports.

“This is an issue the board cares about deeply, making sure our employees at every level have the resources they need to live here and be a part of these communities,” Supt. Wes Smith said during Tuesday’s regular board meeting. “It’s a great night, not just for employees but for every single student that they support and serve.”

Trustees reviewed agreements reached between district negotiators and employees represented by the California School Employees Assn. (CSEA) — which represents clerical and office workers, instructional aides and custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers — and teachers organized under the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers (NMFT).

Instructors will receive an additional 0.8% pay, on average, for regular salary schedule increases they receive as they gain experience and seniority with the district. Under the agreement, overall expenditures for teacher salaries will increase from $150.3 million to $160.9 million.

Negotiations also netted an increase in preparation time for teachers in grades TK through 3, simplification of the grievance process and clarifications in provisions regarding transfers, staff meetings and late-start/early-release days, according to Assistant Supt. Kurt Suhr, who represented the district in talks with union reps.

“This agreement reflects the high value the district has for our employees and represents changes to support and increase student achievement,” Suhr said Tuesday.

CSEA representatives bargained not only for pay raises, but to have Newport-Mesa Unified participate in the California Department of Education’s Classified Employee Summer Assistance Program starting in 2025-26.

Because many classified employee positions follow academic schedules that do not last throughout the entire calendar year, workers facing income loss during the summer months are often forced to scramble for low-paying temporary and part-time jobs.

Some elect to bank a portion of their paychecks throughout the year, meaning they have less to live on during the months they’re employed, but the statewide summer assistance program offers millions in matching funds for workers from participating districts when state dollars are available. NMUSD joining the program will likely incur $133,155 in associated administrative costs and the continued payment of statutory benefits for enrolled workers.

Amy Ching, president of the local chapter of CSEA, expressed appreciation to the board and district negotiating team Tuesday for supporting employees, particularly those who work part time.

“They have tough, unglamorous jobs but they are an important part of supporting positive student outcomes,” Ching said. “By approving participation in [the summer assistance program], you have shown your support for these valuable employees — this is the good work.”