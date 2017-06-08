Around Town: Canine athletes to hit the H.B. surf for Incredible Dog Challenge

The Western Regionals of the Incredible Dog Challenge will return to Huntington Beach this weekend.

The annual competition, featuring surfing, hurdle racing, flying disc catching and more, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday and 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington State Beach.

The surfing contest is slated for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit puri.na/2s1K85Z.

Costa Mesa to host ‘Paws on Parade’

Primped pooches will strut their stuff Friday evening during “Paws on Parade” — a canine fashion show and pet adoption event at the Costa Mesa Bark Park.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the small-dog area at the park, 890 Arlington Drive.

For more information on the doggy fashion show, or to enter, visit bit.ly/2cmpawsonparade.

Baker Street Bash returns this weekend

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s Baker Street Bash festival returns this weekend — offering three days of food, rides, games, auctions and entertainment.

The event, which also includes a rummage sale, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1015 Baker St. in Costa Mesa.

For more information, or for a detailed schedule of events, visit sjbfestival.com.

Funk Fest coming to OC Fair & Event Center

Bands and vendors will bring the funk to Costa Mesa on Saturday during the OC Funk Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center.

The event runs from 3 to 10 p.m. in the Pacific Amphitheatre and will feature performances by Zapp, S.O.S. Band, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Chocolate Milk and others.

A pre-party event featuring food trucks, merchandise vendors and music will also be held in Plaza Pacifica from noon to 8 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $200. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit curious-ent.com.

Newport-Mesa’s second annual Robotics Competition set at Estancia

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is presenting its second annual Robotics Competition on Saturday.

Competition begins at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the big gym at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.

For more information, email edtech@nmusd.us.

Marines to wash cars

The Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is hosting a car wash benefit on select Saturdays through August.

Volunteer Marines from the 1st Battalion, 1st Marines will be cleaning cars at the resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive, starting this Saturday. The suggested donation is $20, funds which help Newport Beach’s 1st Battalion, 1st Marines foundation.

The next car washes are planned for July 15 and Aug. 12.

Wild Goose Tavern to host benefit luau

The Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa is hosting its fifth annual Luau and Pig Roast from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The event benefits the Ben Carlson Memorial and Scholarship Foundation. Carlson was a Newport Beach lifeguard who died on duty in 2014.

The luau features a tiki bar, Hawaiian buffet and music.

Wild Goose is at 436 E. 17th St. Admission is $12 at the door and $6 online in advance. Active and retired military members get in for $6 with ID, and children 6 and younger are admitted free.

For more information, call (949) 722-9453 or visit goosebar.com.

Courtesy of Cobra Owners Club of America Orange County The Concours de Nice car show will be held Sunday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. The Concours de Nice car show will be held Sunday at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of Cobra Owners Club of America Orange County)

Car show in Costa Mesa to spotlight Ford GTs

The Cobra Owners Club of America Orange County will present its 42nd annual Concours de Nice car show on Sunday at the Park Mall at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa.

The show will present the “Evolution of the Ford GT40,” featuring each of the Ford GTs, including a Lola prototype that has never been shown publicly, according to a news release.

The event's grand marshal will be Newport Beach resident John Clinard, regional director of Ford Motor Co. communications.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission is free.

For more information, visit cocoaoc.org.

Bridal expo coming to fairgrounds on Sunday

BrideWorld Expo, featuring 150 bridal salons, florists, photo booths, photographers, disc jockeys, wedding venues, invitations, decor, honeymoon destinations and wedding planning options, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

For more information, visit brideworld.com or call (800) 600-7080.

NHHS to host jazz event

Newport Harbor High School is having a jazz concert to benefit the campus’ music programs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The concert is free but food, drinks and dessert will be sold.

Curators to give talk on Wayne photo exhibition

The curators for the John Wayne photo exhibit showing at Newport Beach Public Library will talk about the photographs and their significance on Sunday.

Amy Shepherd and Laurie Kratochvil will give the presentation in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., at 2 p.m.

The photos, by famed Hollywood photographer John R. Hamilton, capture behind the scenes moments on films such as “The Searchers,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” and “El Dorado.”

Shepherd is vice president of John Wayne Enterprises and the executive director of the John R. Hamilton Archives, and Kratochvil is a photography dealer, appraiser, consultant and the former director of photography for Rolling Stone and InStyle magazines.

93-year-old completes CdM 5k

Laguna Beach resident Maria Siani, 93, participated in the Corona del Mar Scenic 5k race on Saturday in a group her family dubbed “Maria’s Team.”

Siani, who immigrated to the United States from Italy in 1929, was accompanied by her daughter, Sandra Siani, and friend Karen Serrano.

Siani “always admired people that participated in races and always wanted to be a part of them,” Sandra Siani said in an email. “Since she always wanted to do it, she thought now was the time. The moral of the story is that it is never too late to do what you have always wanted to do and to try new things.”

Marine View principal honored for community service

Marine View Middle School Principal William Lynch was awarded by the Community Service Programs Huntington Beach Youth Shelter for his dedication in helping at-risk students.

Lynch was awarded the Distinguished Partner Award June 1 during the Huntington Beach Youth Shelter’s 11th-anniversary reception and open house.