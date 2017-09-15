Around Town: Corona del Mar pilot helps with Hurricane Irma relief

A Corona del Mar resident recently volunteered with a hurricane relief effort by flying his Mooney Ovation2 Gx airplane Wednesday from John Wayne Airport to Scottsdale, Ariz., and then Austin, Texas.

Todd Green, a business litigator with Newport Beach-based Green LLP, was one in a chain of volunteers who worked to get goods to victims of Hurricane Irma. Green picked up donated diapers, wet wipes, water and clothing in Scottsdale and transported them to Austin. The supplies were then taken by another pilot to Florida.

Green’s flight was coordinated through Aerobridge, which helps provide transportation to bring supplies to disaster areas.

In an email, Green called his effort, which took 14 hours round trip, “just a drop in the bucket, no doubt” of what Hurricane Irma victims need. “But this is how some folks fortunate enough to fly planes give back.”

Vanguard to host civil-rights activist

Vanguard University is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting Sylvia Mendez, a civil-rights activist and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her presentation is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Costa Mesa campus. Mendez’s parents were plaintiffs in the landmark Mendez v. Westminster School District school segregation case that paved the way for Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

“Sylvia Mendez is a living legacy of Hispanic heritage, and the importance of a quality education for every student, no matter what his or her race or background,” Sandra Morgan, director of Vanguard’s Global Center for Women and Justice, said in a statement. “It is important that we tell her family’s story which is unfamiliar to most Americans, but profoundly shaped our education system.”

CdM board will host former mayor

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. board of directors will have its monthly meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

Former Newport Beach Mayor Nancy Gardner is the guest speaker and will talk about a new animal shelter.

UCI center to host Alzheimer’s conference

UC Irvine’s Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND) and Alzheimer’s Orange County are hosting a conference Sept. 22.

The annual event, titled “The Elephant in the Room: Discussing Sensitive Subjects in Dementia Care,” will be from 7:30 a.m. 4 p.m. at the Marriott hotel in Irvine.

General admission is $100. Professional admission is $200. For more information or to register, visit alzoc.org/events/2017-research-conference or call (949) 757-3721.

Harbour View helps Texas hurricane victims

Harbour View Elementary School in Huntington Beach is aiding victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas with cash and gift cards.

The “More for Moore” campaign will aid Moore Elementary School in Houston, which was damaged from flooding. Harbour View Principal Cindy Osterhout heard about the damage at the Texas school and wanted to help.

“After just having had our wonderful first week of school and watching our Harbour View staff work so hard to create their beautiful classroom environments, I can only imagine how difficult it was for the Moore Elementary teachers and children to make this transition,” Osterhout said.

Donations will be accepted at the campus through Sept. 22.

Golf tournament will help foundation

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will hold its 39th annual 65 Roses Golf Classic on Sept. 23 in Newport Beach and Sept. 24 in Irvine.

For more information, visit 65rosesgolfclassic.org. Tickets for the gala and golf tournament are still available.

Free prep testing coming to CdM

C2 Education, a test prep company, is offering free ACT, SAT or PSAT practice tests Sept. 23 in Corona del Mar.

The testing will be done at 2121 E. Coast Hwy. Registration is online at C2educate.com/events/b2school.

Schools foundation to host fundraiser gala

The Estancia and TeWinkle Schools Foundation will host its 10th annual gala at the Mesa Verde Country Club in Costa Mesa on Sept. 30.

The event will feature live music by Whiskey Hayride, a barbecue dinner and moonshine tasting. The Brian Kapko Foundation, named after Estancia alumnus Brian “Bubba” Kapko, who died in 2005, is being honored with a distinguished alumni award.

To donate, sponsor or purchase tickets to gala, visit etsfoundation.org or email etsfoundation@yahoo.com.

Vanguard to support alumni family with 5K run/walk

Vanguard University is hosting its annual Run for Mercy 5K on Sept. 30.

The event benefits alumni Sean and Niccole Connally and their son, Noah, who was born with a heart condition that left his left ventricle underdeveloped.

Noah, now 2, has had multiple surgeries and needs at least one more open-heart surgery and, eventually, a heart transplant, according to a news release.

“At the center of the Vanguard experience is a community that serves others,” Vanguard President Michael Beals said in a statement. “This year, our 5K run/walk will benefit a family of alumni whose child was diagnosed with fetal aortal stenosis, but against all odds, has lived to see 2 years old.”

For more information on the Run for Mercy 5K or to donate, visit vanguard.edu/alumnievents.

Festival of Children launches photo challenge

The Festival of Children Foundation, based in Costa Mesa, is launching a photobomb challenge that will award a $50,000 grant to a children’s charity.

Participants are asked to upload their photos at indi.com/2017ncamchallenge through 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The winner will be chosen by its popularity on social media.

UCI professor’s estate donates to campus

The estate of Christian Werner, a UC Irvine professor emeritus of geography and former dean of the social sciences school, has donated a second $1-million gift.

It will support social sciences graduate student research and scholarships.

Werner died in 2016 at age 81.