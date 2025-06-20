Canine cowabunga: Repeat surf dog champions crowned in Huntington Beach

Petey, a West Highland white terrier from Huntington Beach, competes in the small dog surf competition during the 28th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional at Huntington State Beach.

Petey the Surf Dog caught a long wave early in the small dog finals of the Purina Pure Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional competition on Friday morning.

The 6-year-old West Highland white terrier from Huntington Beach rode it all the way in toward the shore, earning plenty of points.

Petey’s trainer, Kay DeLoach, marveled at the ride after the competition.

Kay DeLoach from Huntington Beach holds Petey, a West Highland white terrier, after he competed Friday morning. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

“He seems to adjust his balance so he doesn’t fall off,” DeLoach said. “It’s amazing to watch.”

Petey proved up to the challenge yet again at Huntington State Beach. He won the small dog competition at the 28th annual event for the second straight year, topping a terrier mix from Long Beach named Carson in the championship heat.

Koa, an 11-year-old female Labrador from Carlsbad, was also a repeat winner in the large dog competition at the event, held between Brookhurst Street and Lifeguard Tower 2. Koa edged Charlie, a yellow Labrador from El Cajon, in the final heat.

Koa, a Labrador from Carlsbad, rides a wave in the large dog surf competition during the 28th Annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional at Huntington State Beach on Friday. (James Carbone)

Petey racked up the points even in low tide conditions, advancing to the final after a 10-minute preliminary heat.

“It was hard,” said DeLoach, who oversees Westie Rescue of Orange County. “I was definitely nervous. Somebody asked me how do you feel when they take him out like that, and I said, ‘panic.’”

But he proved up to the challenge. DeLoach, who has lived in Surf City for about 25 years, said it was very exciting to repeat in a home competition.

Kristina Welsh from Carlsbad and her Labrador Koa run into the ocean together to start the large dog surf final on Friday. (James Carbone)

Koa’s trainer, Kristina Welsh, raised her arms in victory after the final results of the large dog competition were announced.

Koa was actually racing against her husband in the last heat — Welsh said that the trainers staged a wedding between Koa and Charlie last year. Derby, a retired surf dog also from the San Diego area, served as officiant.

“Hopefully Charlie doesn’t divorce her,” said Welsh, smiling, after the competition. “I’m honored, I really am. I really wanted this for her, because this is just something that she loves so much.”

Welsh said that with Koa advancing in age, she wasn’t sure if she would be back competing in Huntington Beach again next year. She gave a shout out to the knowledgeable lifeguards assisting with the competition, for helping Koa get on some really nice waves.

Faith, an American pit bull terrier from El Cajon, catches a wave in the large dog surf competition on Friday. (James Carbone)

“Dogs have so much more than being a house dog, you know,” Welsh said. “She has found her passion, and we can share that with people. People can see her athletic abilities, but also just the fact that she’s like every other kid that wants to go out surfing. There’s no difference. She wants to spend her day surfing just like a typical Southern California kid. It’s the cutest thing in the world.”

Dan Nykolayko from Newport Beach did not quite see his 2-year-old French bulldog Rocket advance to the small dog finals. Nykolayko formerly trained Cherie, another now-retired champion French bulldog.

“She’s at home, mad,” said Nykolayko, smiling, sensing a bit of jealously. “She’s been barking at us.”

Charlie, a Labrador from El Cajon, carries his surfboard after surfing in the large dog surf competition on Friday. (James Carbone)

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Huntington State Beach, between Beach Boulevard and Newland Street. Dogs will try their skills in agility, diving dog, freestyle flying disc, fetch it and weave competitions.

The event is free and open to the public.